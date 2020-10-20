Osceola soldier surprises kids after year-long deployment

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - A local EMS chief and Indiana National Guardsman has returned home after a year-long deployment to the Middle East. Naturally in that time, he missed his wife, Becky, and three children: Emmy, Lincoln, and Porter.

“Video chat can only accomplish so much when you’re trying to talk to kids or your wife,” explained Sgt. Ron Johnson, a Penn Township firefighter and paramedic. “It’s that connection that you miss more than anything."

Becky, a veteran, said their children frequently asked when Ron was coming home. Together, they came up with a plan to surprise the kids after Becky picked up Ron from the airport this past Sunday.

A home video showed her telling the three children that she had a surprise from the grocery store awaiting them in the van outside their grandparents' home. 2-year-old Porter tried to open the hatch.

“Don’t open it yet!” said Becky.

The door opens. “Daddy!” Porter exclaimed.

Emmy, Lincoln, and Porter climbed into the back of the van where Ron was hiding.

“I’m never letting Daddy go again,” said their son, Lincoln.

“Obviously, it’s nice having him here because I love him, but it’s nice just to have him here for help and the kids' sanity, like they missed him so much,” Becky said.

Of his three deployments, Sgt. Johnson said this recent one was more challenging, as it was the first in which his children were old enough to grasp his spending a long time away from the family.

“So the surprise - at least for me - gave me a kind of closure on the whole situation,” he said.

Johnson is a critical care flight paramedic in the Indiana National Guard.

