One person dead after hit and run on Edison

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person has died after a hit and run on Edison.

A red Hyundai was going east on Edison when the driver hit a man on bicycle.

The victim was transported to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

The St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating.

Police are searching for the red Hyundai and its driver. The vehicle will have damage to the right front.

