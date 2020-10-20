One Notre Dame football player tests positive for COVID-19, one additional player in quarantine

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football program released it’s latest COVID-19 tests on Monday.

278 tests were administered to Notre Dame football players from Monday through Sunday of last week and there was just one positive test.

One additional player is in quarantine after being deemed a close contact to the player who tested positive.

Notre Dame is set to take it’s first road trip of the season on Saturday to play Pitt. That will be a 3:30 PM kick on ABC.

