New statue unveiled in Warsaw

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, the name of a new statue was unveiled in downtown Warsaw.

It was unveiled in a short ceremony Monday evening in the Warsaw City Hall parking lot.

The statue, named “Lifting Up,” was made by artist John Mishler and commissioned in honor of Mary Ellen Rudisel-Jordan, a former Warsaw artist who passed away in 2013.

The event was originally planned for May, but was pushed back due to the pandemic.

