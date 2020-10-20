Advertisement

Neighbors call for safety changes after bicyclist killed in hit & run crash

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As police continue to search for the driver behind the wheel of a deadly hit, neighbors are speaking out in effort to find a solution to the neighborhood’s fair share of speedy drivers.

“It’s not right because the screeching tires, the motorcycles, just gun it down this street everyday," neighbor Linda Fell says.

Police say the victim in Monday night’s crash is 20-year-old Cory Martin. Police say Martin was riding his bike on Edison Road at Helmen Drive around 8:15 p.m. when he was struck by car. Shortly after, that car, a red Hyundai Sonata, specifically a 2015-2017 model, left the scene with front right-end damage, leaving Martin to die in the middle of the road.

“I’d went around the block and actually saw someone laying in the road. I was able to get out and render him a little bit of care prior to EMS and Fire arrival," one neighbor, who helped Martin following the crash, says.

Shortly after, Martin was taken to the hospital where he later died. It is a tragic incident that neighbor Linda Fell says could have been avoided if wasn’t for the dark roads and the dangerous driving.

“It’s scary. A young life gone. We don’t need anymore. We need to correct the problem, get street signs up that say: children on bicycles, beware, speed limits, caution. I’m just sad for the family that lost their loved one and let’s hope that we can change things around here," Fell says.

Anyone with information regarding Monday’s nights fatal hit-and-run, including information about the driver or the suspect vehicle, is asked to call police or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

