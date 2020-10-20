National Drug Take Back Day encourages disposal of unused prescription drugs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 525 Foundation and St. Joseph County law enforcement are reminding folks about National Drug Take Back Day happening this weekend.

This Saturday, seven counties in Michiana will ask you to drop off your used to expired prescription drugs in one of these containers in an effort to make sure they won’t be abused.

Their goal is to collect 10,000 pounds of prescription drugs for deactivation in one day.

525 Foundation Becky Savage knows the pain of losing someone to prescription drugs they weren’t supposed to have, after two of her sons passed away from overdoes in 2015.

“We are doing all that we can to ensure that we get those medications off the street so it doesn’t happen to somebody else, and I think the show of support from our law enforcement and our community members and volunteers just really shows how together as a community, we can make a difference,” Savage said.

The other counties participating are Elkhart, Starke, Marshall, Kosciusko, LaPorte, and Berrien County in Michigan.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.