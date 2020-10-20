Mishawaka city leaders denounce claims made against them

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - There was lengthy discussion surrounding the annual salary of elected officials at the Mishawaka Common Council meeting Monday night.

Mayor Dave Wood spoke out against a campaign advertisement for Jake Teshka who is running for District 7 State Representative.

The mayor says it insinuates that he and the council have raised utility rates to give themselves raises, and the mayor was firm in stating that this is far from the truth.

Many council members echoed what Mayor Wood had to say.

“Some people will say, well that’s just politics. Well, that may be true, but it’s bad politics, and it undermines peoples' trust in our government. And when it involves undermining trust in the Mishawaka government, that’s when I have a big problem with it," Mayor Wood said.

“I’ve never seen any underhandedness... by this council," council member Mike Compton said.

The council ended up approving the Elected Officials Salary Ordinance 7-1.

