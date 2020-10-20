Advertisement

Michigan reports 1,586 more coronavirus cases, 22* deaths

There have been 7,053 deaths and 149,392 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 1,586 more coronavirus cases and 22* more deaths on Tuesday.

*The deaths announced today include 1 identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 21 more coronavirus deaths, 2,909 more cases reported. (*Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, October 17th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~1454 per day.)

Saturday: 23* more coronavirus deaths, 1,791 more cases reported.

Friday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 2,015 more cases reported.

Thursday: 32* more coronavirus deaths, 2,030 more cases reported. *The deaths announced today include 21 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 1,359 more cases reported.

Berrien County has had 78 (+1) deaths and 2,492 (+41) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 23 (+0) deaths and 875 (+34) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 12 (+0) deaths and 1,083 (+21) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Older workers face higher unemployment amid virus pandemic

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
For the first time in nearly 50 years, older workers face higher unemployment than their midcareer worker counterparts, according to a study released Tuesday by the New School university in New York City.

Coronavirus

More than half of U.S. states are reporting a rise in new COVID-19 infections

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
More than half of U.S. states are reporting a rise in new infections in what some say is the dreaded fall surge.

Coronavirus

UK to infect healthy volunteers in vaccine research trial

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Imperial College London says the study involves healthy volunteers aged 18 to 30.

Coronavirus

CDC: ‘Strong recommendation’ but no rule for masks on planes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The CDC says masks should be worn by all passengers and workers on planes, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-sharing vehicles. That includes in airports and at subway and bus stations.

Latest News

Coronavirus

How to protect yourself from COVID when on public transportation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The CDC says: Practice social distancing, avoid touching surfaces, and practice hand hygiene.

Coronavirus

14 states report record hospitalizations last week amid coronavirus surge

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
New coronavirus cases have surged in 31 states across the U.S.

National

AP-NORC/USAFacts poll: US trust in COVID-19 information down

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Experts in health, science and political communication said they see three reasons for the drop in trust: fear, politics and the public watching science messily forming in real time.

Coronavirus

Target announces new round of bonuses for employees amid pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Target is planning to pay out $70 million in bonuses to workers as the retail giant moves into the busy holiday shopping season.

Coronavirus

Blood from sickest COVID-19 patients makes best plasma therapy treatment

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The sicker a patient is with the virus, the stronger the antibody response seems to be.

National

Bar owners unhappy as Wisconsin reinstates 25% capacity limit due to virus surge

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
The capacity limits order was initially issued in early October in the face of surging coronavirus cases in Wisconsin.