Michigan reports 1,586 more coronavirus cases, 22* deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 1,586 more coronavirus cases and 22* more deaths on Tuesday.

*The deaths announced today include 1 identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been 7,053 deaths and 149,392 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Monday: 21 more coronavirus deaths, 2,909 more cases reported. (*Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, October 17th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~1454 per day.)

Saturday: 23* more coronavirus deaths, 1,791 more cases reported.

Friday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 2,015 more cases reported.

Thursday: 32* more coronavirus deaths, 2,030 more cases reported. *The deaths announced today include 21 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 1,359 more cases reported.

Berrien County has had 78 (+1) deaths and 2,492 (+41) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 23 (+0) deaths and 875 (+34) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 12 (+0) deaths and 1,083 (+21) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.