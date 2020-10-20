Advertisement

Michigan City school receives grant for new wellness center

By Jack Springgate
Published: Oct. 20, 2020
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Many of the exercises Martin T. Krueger students can practice in their new Don’t Quit Fitness Center, wouldn’t have been possible before.

So much so, the wellness teacher here is calling the upgrade a game-changer.

These students are getting their first lesson on how to use their new fitness center on one of their first days back in the building since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“You can see the smiles that they have--the enjoyment that they have. Not only getting to see their friends live and in-person but getting to work out and the impact that’s had. They’re cheering each other on and giving each other air high fives and air hugs,” said the school’s Wellness teacher Ryan Labis.

Krueger was one of three Indiana schools that learned about being selected for the fitness center earlier this year.

Since then, they’ve transformed this former classroom that was going unused, into a place where students can stay active.

7th grader Marc Fitzpatrick says he’s already picking up on good habits to continue outside the classroom.

“It’s like making sure you’re not just sitting around being a couch potato, or whatever it’s called, and just making sure you’re doing the work you need to do to be able to do what you want to do physically,” said Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick says he wants to do more to be a stronger football player.

He said he’s inspired to work harder after seeing his school leaders acquire the new fitness center.

“This doesn’t happen to most schools, and most schools just have a gym that they work out in. We have a whole workout session that we can be in. I guess you can say that it is very motivational in a way to me,” Fitzpatrick said.

The grant is funded by donations from public/private partners and none of the funds come from tax dollars even though Don’t Quit is a government program.

