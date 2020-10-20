Medical Moment: Saving baby Payton

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A baby broken – inside the womb.

Saving Payton before birth, in today’s Medical Moment.

Every year, eight million babies are born with genetic disorders passed down from generation to generation.

One family didn’t even know they carried a problematic gene until an ultrasound revealed it in their unborn baby.

As Martie Salt reports, they were given little hope their little girl would survive, but through strong faith and the help of a team of medical experts, she is thriving today.

Payton will stay on the new medication for the next few years, and then the doctors will re-examine whether she needs to continue.

The Cavillo family didn’t know they had the HPP gene.

After being genetically tested, Payton’s mother and grandfather are positive.

Neither one has ever suffered from weak or broken bones.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.