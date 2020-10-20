Advertisement

Leesburg duck farming company promoting virtual tours

By Carly Miller
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESBURG, Ind. (WNDU) - A local duck farming company is giving people an opportunity to look at how their product reaches the dinner table.

16 News Now sat down with Maple Leaf Farms today to learn more about their farm-to-fork campaign.

As more people are wanting to know where their food is coming from, Maple Leaf Farms in Leesburg has created a virtual tour series to show just that.

“We know that transparency is so important nowadays, and we want to show everyone that the holiday duck that they are getting is raised responsibly and in a very humane manner," marketing manager and fourth-generation business owner Olivia Tucker said.

The farm-to-fork series features 5 videos showing everything from the duck farms to the feed mill.

Tucker says educating people about how they raise their ducks is a big part of these virtual tours.

“But with ducks, they will eat anything, first of all, and in Indiana, they will freeze to death outside. They are also very easily susceptible to predators, so we want to educate people and let them know that we may not have free-range duck, but there’s a reason why. We want our ducks to be as healthy as possible.”

Tucker’s great-grandfather is who started Maple Leaf Farms, and she says it’s important to her whole family that people see the hard work they do.

“We kind of just like to show, wholistically, our operation from start to finish to show the care that our people put into it every day too," Tucker said.

Tucker says they will be promoting the virtual tours on their social media throughout the rest of the year.

“We are putting it all out there and being as transparent as we can, hoping that people will find their holiday duck and feel happy about it now that they know where it’s coming from.”

For more information about how to see the Maple Leaf Farms virtual tours, click here to visit their website and access their social media.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Bend man faces numerous drug charges

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A South Bend man is facing numerous drug charges after getting pulled over this past weekend in Mishawaka.

News

Two indicted in shooting of 1-year-old

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Two people have been indicted by a grand jury in connection with the investigation into an accidental deadly shooting of a one-year-old back in June.

News

Two Michiana counties rank among top 5 in state for COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
St. Joseph County and Elkhart County rank among the top 5 counties in Indiana with the most COVID-19 related deaths.

News

Trump pressures Barr to investigate Bidens as election nears

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is calling on Attorney General William Barr to launch an investigation of Democrat Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 1,586 more coronavirus cases, 22* deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been 7,053 deaths and 149,392 confirmed cases throughout the state.

News

South Bend teachers honored with drive-thru breakfast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Teachers Credit Union and the South Bend Alumni Association hosted the breakfast.

News

Four charged in connection with shooting death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Four people have been charged in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old.

Indiana

Indiana adds 48 virus deaths as hospitalizations also grow

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Associated Press
State health officials have added 48 coronavirus-related deaths to Indiana’s toll, which has been growing faster over the past month along with new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

Indiana

3-year-old dropped off at Memorial Hospital died from blunt force trauma

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The 3-year-old girl who was dropped off at the emergency room with life-threatening injuries died from blunt force trauma, according to preliminary results from an autopsy.

Michigan

Secretary of state: Drop off absentee ballot, don’t mail it

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michigan’s top election official says 1.5 million people with absentee ballots still in hand should put them in a drop box or take them to their local clerk’s office rather than use the mail.