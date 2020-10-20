Leesburg duck farming company promoting virtual tours

LEESBURG, Ind. (WNDU) - A local duck farming company is giving people an opportunity to look at how their product reaches the dinner table.

16 News Now sat down with Maple Leaf Farms today to learn more about their farm-to-fork campaign.

As more people are wanting to know where their food is coming from, Maple Leaf Farms in Leesburg has created a virtual tour series to show just that.

“We know that transparency is so important nowadays, and we want to show everyone that the holiday duck that they are getting is raised responsibly and in a very humane manner," marketing manager and fourth-generation business owner Olivia Tucker said.

The farm-to-fork series features 5 videos showing everything from the duck farms to the feed mill.

Tucker says educating people about how they raise their ducks is a big part of these virtual tours.

“But with ducks, they will eat anything, first of all, and in Indiana, they will freeze to death outside. They are also very easily susceptible to predators, so we want to educate people and let them know that we may not have free-range duck, but there’s a reason why. We want our ducks to be as healthy as possible.”

Tucker’s great-grandfather is who started Maple Leaf Farms, and she says it’s important to her whole family that people see the hard work they do.

“We kind of just like to show, wholistically, our operation from start to finish to show the care that our people put into it every day too," Tucker said.

Tucker says they will be promoting the virtual tours on their social media throughout the rest of the year.

“We are putting it all out there and being as transparent as we can, hoping that people will find their holiday duck and feel happy about it now that they know where it’s coming from.”

For more information about how to see the Maple Leaf Farms virtual tours, click here to visit their website and access their social media.

