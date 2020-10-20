Advertisement

Indiana reports 48 more coronavirus deaths, 1,551 more cases

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 6.7%.
Indiana's 7-day positivity rate is 6.7%.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 1,551 more coronavirus cases and 48 more deaths on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 6.7%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,775 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 150,664 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 23 more coronavirus deaths and 1,589 more cases were reported.

Sunday: 19 more coronavirus deaths and 1,629 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 31 more coronavirus deaths, 2,521 more cases were reported.

Friday: 22 more coronavirus deaths and 2,328 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 23 more coronavirus deaths and 1,962 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 8,877 (+94) cases and 170 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 8,469 (+106) cases and 132 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 2,155 (+25) cases and 57 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,768 (+36) cases and 23 (+2) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,325 (+18) cases and 26 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 767 (+1) cases and 15 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 393 (+9) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 336 (+7) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 147 (+4) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

