Indiana Pacers tab Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren as coach

Bjorkgren also spent four seasons as Nurse’s assistant with the Iowa Energy of the G-League
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Pacers have hired Nate Bjorkgren as their new coach. The decision ends a search that began Aug. 26 after the Pacers fired longtime coach Nate McMillan. Bjorkgren spent the past two seasons as an assistant to Toronto coach Nick Nurse and was part of the Raptors 2018-19 title run. Bjorkgren also spent four seasons as Nurse’s assistant with the Iowa Energy of the G-League.

