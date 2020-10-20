Four charged in connection with shooting death

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four people have been charged in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old.

Offices were called to the 1600 block of North Elmer Street back in March, finding Alan Diaz on the ground.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Three of the suspects are in custody in Michigan for unrelated matters.

Right now, police are looking for a fourth suspect, identified as 19-year-old James Birthcher III of Columbus, Ohio.

