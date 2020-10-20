Former Domer Manti Te’o signs with Bears practice squad

CHICAGO (WNDU) - The Chicago Bears announced they signed FORMER DOMER AND linebacker Manti Te’o to the practice squad on Tuesday. This come after the former All-American came to Halas Hall for a tryout last week.

In seven years in the NFL, Te’o has started in 48 games. In that time he’s recorded 307 tackles, two interceptions, and 1.5 sacks.

He played in three games for the Saints last season. Te’o has not played a full season since 2017.

Te’o played at Notre Dame from 2009 to 2012. He helped lead the Fighting Irish to the 2013 BCS National Championship Game after finishing second in the 2012 Heisman vote. The former Domer will now be playing just an hour and a half away from his alma mater.

