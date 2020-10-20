Advertisement

Former Domer Manti Te’o signs with Bears practice squad

He played in three games for the Saints last season. Te’o has not played a full season since 2017
He played in three games for the Saints last season. Te’o has not played a full season since 2017
He played in three games for the Saints last season. Te’o has not played a full season since 2017(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WNDU) - The Chicago Bears announced they signed FORMER DOMER AND linebacker Manti Te’o to the practice squad on Tuesday. This come after the former All-American came to Halas Hall for a tryout last week.

In seven years in the NFL, Te’o has started in 48 games. In that time he’s recorded 307 tackles, two interceptions, and 1.5 sacks.

He played in three games for the Saints last season. Te’o has not played a full season since 2017.

Te’o played at Notre Dame from 2009 to 2012. He helped lead the Fighting Irish to the 2013 BCS National Championship Game after finishing second in the 2012 Heisman vote. The former Domer will now be playing just an hour and a half away from his alma mater.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly hopes to put together more balanced offensive attack

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly loves how the Domers are running the football but admits they need to get the passing attack rolling.

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish quarterback Brendon Clark available as backup plan if need be

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says Clark will be ready to roll if he’s called on.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly details travel plans for first road trip of the season

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says this plan in place is to limit contact with the outside world.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly learned plenty of lessons after the Louisville win

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Brian Kelly knows there are some things the team has to clean up.

Latest News

Notre Dame

One Notre Dame football player tests positive for COVID-19, one additional player in quarantine

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
78 tests were administered to Notre Dame football players from Monday through Sunday of last week and there was just one positive test.

Notre Dame

Running back Jahmir Smith will leave Notre Dame football program

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Smith recorded 5 carries for 15 yards this season in his one game against Duke

Notre Dame

Irish focused on teaching moments from Louisville game

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:19 AM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
It was more nerve-wracking of a game than many were expecting but the Irish still squeaked out a win over Louisville on Saturday night.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame up to No. 3 in AP Poll

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Clemson easily held off Alabama to retain the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press college football poll, extending its longest run atop the poll to seven weeks.

Notre Dame

Book’s TD run helps No. 4 Irish avert upset bid by Cardinals

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Kyren Williams ran for 127 yards and Ian Book had a 13-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter proved that gave No. 4 Notre Dame the lead for good as the Fighting Irish held off Louisville with a 12-7 Saturday.

Notre Dame

1:30PM LIVESTREAM: Countdown to Kickoff - Louisville at Notre Dame

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
16 News Now will bring you a complete preview of the Louisville matchup live from Notre Dame Stadium.