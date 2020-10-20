Advertisement

Fighting Irish quarterback Brendon Clark available as backup plan if need be

Kelly says Clark will be ready to roll if he’s called on
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brian Kelly has preached throughout the coronavirus pandemic how important it is to be flexible with everything.

Kelly says everyone on the team has a back up if someone contracts the virus, including himself. Perhaps the most important position on the football field where it’s vital to have a good back up option is at quarterback.

The No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart is Brendon Clark.

Clark has only played in two games in college and has only completed one pass that actually went for a touchdown against New Mexico State in 2019. Clark has yet to see the field in 2020 but Kelly says he’s getting about 40 percent of the reps in practice.

Kelly says Clark will be ready to roll if he’s called on.

“[Clark’s] preparedness is such that he’s like any backup quarterback who would be coming in and getting first-time action,” Kelly said. “There’s a lot of things he can do, there are some things we would have to modify for him. But, you know, he’s fortified with a really good offensive line and a support cast around him where he doesn’t have to win the game; he just can’t lose it. So, again, I think we’ve prepared him to go in and play but I think across the country, most head coaches would prefer to keep their starters in there and keep them healthy.”

Kelly did not even come close to saying a quarterback change was coming. He just likes his backup plan in Brendon Clark.

Clark will be ready to go if needed on Saturday against Pitt. That will be a 3:30 PM kick on ABC.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly details travel plans for first road trip of the season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says this plan in place is to limit contact with the outside world.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly learned plenty of lessons after the Louisville win

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Brian Kelly knows there are some things the team has to clean up.

Notre Dame

One Notre Dame football player tests positive for COVID-19, one additional player in quarantine

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
78 tests were administered to Notre Dame football players from Monday through Sunday of last week and there was just one positive test.

Notre Dame

Running back Jahmir Smith will leave Notre Dame football program

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Smith recorded 5 carries for 15 yards this season in his one game against Duke

Latest News

Notre Dame

Irish focused on teaching moments from Louisville game

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:19 AM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
It was more nerve-wracking of a game than many were expecting but the Irish still squeaked out a win over Louisville on Saturday night.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame up to No. 3 in AP Poll

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Clemson easily held off Alabama to retain the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press college football poll, extending its longest run atop the poll to seven weeks.

Notre Dame

Book’s TD run helps No. 4 Irish avert upset bid by Cardinals

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Kyren Williams ran for 127 yards and Ian Book had a 13-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter proved that gave No. 4 Notre Dame the lead for good as the Fighting Irish held off Louisville with a 12-7 Saturday.

Notre Dame

1:30PM LIVESTREAM: Countdown to Kickoff - Louisville at Notre Dame

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
16 News Now will bring you a complete preview of the Louisville matchup live from Notre Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame

1:30PM LIVESTREAM: Countdown to Kickoff - Louisville at Notre Dame

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
16 News Now will bring you a complete preview of the Louisville matchup live from Notre Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football has no positive COVID-19 tests for first time since September 8th

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:39 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says it finally felt normal again.