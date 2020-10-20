Fighting Irish quarterback Brendon Clark available as backup plan if need be

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brian Kelly has preached throughout the coronavirus pandemic how important it is to be flexible with everything.

Kelly says everyone on the team has a back up if someone contracts the virus, including himself. Perhaps the most important position on the football field where it’s vital to have a good back up option is at quarterback.

The No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart is Brendon Clark.

Clark has only played in two games in college and has only completed one pass that actually went for a touchdown against New Mexico State in 2019. Clark has yet to see the field in 2020 but Kelly says he’s getting about 40 percent of the reps in practice.

Kelly says Clark will be ready to roll if he’s called on.

“[Clark’s] preparedness is such that he’s like any backup quarterback who would be coming in and getting first-time action,” Kelly said. “There’s a lot of things he can do, there are some things we would have to modify for him. But, you know, he’s fortified with a really good offensive line and a support cast around him where he doesn’t have to win the game; he just can’t lose it. So, again, I think we’ve prepared him to go in and play but I think across the country, most head coaches would prefer to keep their starters in there and keep them healthy.”

Kelly did not even come close to saying a quarterback change was coming. He just likes his backup plan in Brendon Clark.

Clark will be ready to go if needed on Saturday against Pitt. That will be a 3:30 PM kick on ABC.

