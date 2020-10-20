Brian Kelly learned plenty of lessons after the Louisville win

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday was not a typical Saturday for an Irish home game in the Bend.

Notre Dame only scored 12 points in the victory. That’s the fewest points scored by the Irish in a home win since a 10-6 victory over Purdue in 1978.

Brian Kelly knows there are some things the team has to clean up.

For one, Ian Book completed just 11 of 19 passes for a grand total of 106 yards. That’s the lowest amount of passing yards for the Irish signal caller since the Michigan game last year where Book only threw for 73 yards in the Monsoon in Ann Arbor.

At one point, the Irish trailed in the second half for the first time this season.

Brian Kelly knows his players are preparing the right way but they learned a lot from the Louisville game.

“They have to play with a bit more sense of urgency,” Kelly said. “Sometimes the clock’s ticking and you need to play with that sense of urgency from the very first play. You learn about those things as we move along. Part of that is in the way I prepare them. As I mentioned, we’ve got to be really careful and cognizant of how they’re prepared. And they’ve got to also understand as elite players, turning up that sense of urgency is important as well. We’re all learning. I’ve got to do a better job preparing and coaching them. And then they have got to turn up that level of urgency as well.”

We’ll see if the Irish can turn up the level of urgency on Saturday when they hit the road for the first time this season to take on the Pitt Panthers.

That will be a 3:30 PM kick on ABC.

