Brian Kelly hopes to put together more balanced offensive attack

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s no secret the Notre Dame football team has dominated in the run game.

The Irish are currently averaging 261 yards on the ground per game, which is the seventh best rate in the country. However, Brian Kelly says he wants a more balanced attack.

Against Louisville, the Notre Dame offense ran the ball 48 times. While quarterback Ian Book only threw for 19 passes.

There is so much that goes into the offensive game plan for the Irish on Saturday, and throwing the ball through 30 mile-per-hour winds was certainly not ideal for the offense.

Kelly loves how the Domers are running the football but admits they need to get the passing attack rolling.

“When I talk about balance from an offensive structure, I’ve always talked about the ability to be equally effective throwing it as running it," Kelly said. "Right now, we’re so much better running it than throwing it. I want the ability for teams to respect our ability to throw it. We’re going to have to be better at it, so that’s going to be a focus and priority as we continue to strengthen this football team.”

Balancing the offense could be a bit tougher this weekend as Notre Dame takes on Pitt. The Panthers currently have the 7th ranked defense in the country allowing just 275 yards of total offense a game.

The Fighting Irish square up with the Panthers on Saturday at 3:30 PM. You can watch the game on ABC.

