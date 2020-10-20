Brian Kelly details travel plans for first road trip of the season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame opened up the 2020 season with four straight home games - that has not happened since 1934.

But this week, the Fighting Irish hit the road for the first time to take on Pitt, and there are many guidelines the Domers have in place to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

The Irish will practice and have meetings in South Bend on Friday before flying to Pittsburgh. They will eat before they fly so there will be no food on the plane. They’ll snack as soon as they land in Pittsburgh before going right to bed.

Breakfast on game day will be to-go. The Fighting Irish will have meetings in the hotel before heading to Heinz Field for the game.

Notre Dame will eat a pregame meal at the stadium and then play the game. After the game, they’ll eat in the concourse before heading back to South Bend.

Kelly says this plan in place is to limit contact with the outside world.

“We’ve done a lot of work even while we were at home over the last couple of weeks with this trip itself," Kelly said. "We’ve got a great support staff that has spent a lot of time advancing this and putting it together. I feel pretty good with where we are which allows me to focus on the preparation of our football team and getting them ready for a really good football team in Pitt.”

Pitt is Notre Dame’s first road test of the season, and that will be a 3:30 PM kick on Saturday on ABC.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.