Advertisement

Brian Kelly details travel plans for first road trip of the season

Kelly says this plan in place is to limit contact with the outside world
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame opened up the 2020 season with four straight home games - that has not happened since 1934.

But this week, the Fighting Irish hit the road for the first time to take on Pitt, and there are many guidelines the Domers have in place to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

The Irish will practice and have meetings in South Bend on Friday before flying to Pittsburgh. They will eat before they fly so there will be no food on the plane. They’ll snack as soon as they land in Pittsburgh before going right to bed.

Breakfast on game day will be to-go. The Fighting Irish will have meetings in the hotel before heading to Heinz Field for the game.

Notre Dame will eat a pregame meal at the stadium and then play the game. After the game, they’ll eat in the concourse before heading back to South Bend.

Kelly says this plan in place is to limit contact with the outside world.

“We’ve done a lot of work even while we were at home over the last couple of weeks with this trip itself," Kelly said. "We’ve got a great support staff that has spent a lot of time advancing this and putting it together. I feel pretty good with where we are which allows me to focus on the preparation of our football team and getting them ready for a really good football team in Pitt.”

Pitt is Notre Dame’s first road test of the season, and that will be a 3:30 PM kick on Saturday on ABC.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish quarterback Brendon Clark available as backup plan if need be

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says Clark will be ready to roll if he’s called on.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly learned plenty of lessons after the Louisville win

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Brian Kelly knows there are some things the team has to clean up.

Notre Dame

One Notre Dame football player tests positive for COVID-19, one additional player in quarantine

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
78 tests were administered to Notre Dame football players from Monday through Sunday of last week and there was just one positive test.

Notre Dame

Running back Jahmir Smith will leave Notre Dame football program

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Smith recorded 5 carries for 15 yards this season in his one game against Duke

Latest News

Notre Dame

Irish focused on teaching moments from Louisville game

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:19 AM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
It was more nerve-wracking of a game than many were expecting but the Irish still squeaked out a win over Louisville on Saturday night.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame up to No. 3 in AP Poll

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Clemson easily held off Alabama to retain the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press college football poll, extending its longest run atop the poll to seven weeks.

Notre Dame

Book’s TD run helps No. 4 Irish avert upset bid by Cardinals

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Kyren Williams ran for 127 yards and Ian Book had a 13-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter proved that gave No. 4 Notre Dame the lead for good as the Fighting Irish held off Louisville with a 12-7 Saturday.

Notre Dame

1:30PM LIVESTREAM: Countdown to Kickoff - Louisville at Notre Dame

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
16 News Now will bring you a complete preview of the Louisville matchup live from Notre Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame

1:30PM LIVESTREAM: Countdown to Kickoff - Louisville at Notre Dame

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
16 News Now will bring you a complete preview of the Louisville matchup live from Notre Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football has no positive COVID-19 tests for first time since September 8th

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:39 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says it finally felt normal again.