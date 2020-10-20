Advertisement

Benton Harbor police investigating man shot in face

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Benton Harbor are investigating after a man was shot in the face.

It happened early Saturday morning just before 2 in the 950 block of East Main Street.

The victim, 30-year-old Jeramine Moore, was taken to the hospital.

His condition is currently unknown.

No one has been arrested.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the police.

