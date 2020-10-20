3-year-old dropped off at Memorial Hospital died from blunt force trauma

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 3-year-old girl who was dropped off at the emergency room with life-threatening injuries died from blunt force trauma, according to preliminary results from an autopsy.

The manner of death is indicated to be homicide.

The girl has been identified as Kardie Rose Weathersby.

She was dropped off at Memorial Hospital on Oct. 13 just before 1 a.m. She died two days later.

Officials have not said if they know who dropped her off at the emergency room.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed in connection with this investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CMHU at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

