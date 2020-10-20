Advertisement

3-year-old dropped off at Memorial Hospital died from blunt force trauma

Kardie Weathersby
Kardie Weathersby(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 3-year-old girl who was dropped off at the emergency room with life-threatening injuries died from blunt force trauma, according to preliminary results from an autopsy.

The manner of death is indicated to be homicide.

The girl has been identified as Kardie Rose Weathersby.

She was dropped off at Memorial Hospital on Oct. 13 just before 1 a.m. She died two days later.

Officials have not said if they know who dropped her off at the emergency room.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed in connection with this investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CMHU at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Stick with us as we continue to provide updates both on-air and online.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US spacecraft sampling asteroid for return

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
The Osiris-Rex spacecraft will attempt to descend to the boulder-packed surface of asteroid Bennu on Tuesday and snatch a handful of rubble.

Indiana

Indiana reports 48 more coronavirus deaths, 1,551 more cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 6.7%.

Michigan

Secretary of state: Drop off absentee ballot, don’t mail it

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michigan’s top election official says 1.5 million people with absentee ballots still in hand should put them in a drop box or take them to their local clerk’s office rather than use the mail.

Michigan

Man charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot released on bail

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A 51-year-old man charged in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been released from a Wisconsin jail after posting $10,000 cash bail.

Latest News

News

Tips on preparing your lawn and garden for winter

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Experts say now is the time to get your lawn and garden ready for the winter months.

News

Year Supply of Diet Coke Meteorologist Kimberly Newman 10-20-2020 WNDU

Updated: 7 hours ago
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman loves Diet Coke

News

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman First Alert Weather WNDU 10-20-2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Rain showers back on the radar after 9pm for Michiana

News

Mishawaka city leaders denounce claims made against them

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
There was lengthy discussion surrounding the annual salary of elected officials at the Mishawaka Common Council meeting Monday night.

News

Warrant issued for arrest of South Bend activist

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a South Bend activist.

News

South Bend School Board provides update on COVID safety measures

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
Now that South Bend schools have students back in the classroom, the School Board met Monday evening to discuss a variety of safety measures.