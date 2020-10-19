Submit your debate questions for Rep. Jackie Walorski and Pat Hackett

(WNDU) - WNDU will air a debate between Rep. Jackie Walorski and Pat Hackett next week, and we want to know what questions you have for the candidates.

The debate moderators will include our very own Terry McFadden.

You’ll be able to watch the debate live on Wednesday, October 28, from 7-8 p.m.

Send your questions to 16NewsNow@wndu.com.

Walorski and Hackett are running to represent Indiana’s 2nd congressional district.

