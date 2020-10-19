St. Joseph County FACT team identifies drivers in crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County FACT team is identifying the drivers in a crash this morning in State Road 23 and New Road that sent three people to the hospital.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m.

The drivers have been identified as 25-year-old Cody Polsgrove of Walkerton, and 30-year-old Leah Richards, also from Walkerton.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. Richards is said to have life-threatening injuries.

Her three-year-old passenger was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A report shows the crash happened at an intersection where Polsgrove had a stop sign, but Richards did not.

This is an ongoing investigation.

A crash happened at SR 23 and New in North Liberty. (WNDU)

