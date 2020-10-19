South Bend teens arrested after police chase

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two South Bend teens are facing gun and drug charges following a police chase.

An Indiana State Trooper tried to pull them over yesterday afternoon on Prairie Avenue.

A short chase followed and ended when the car crashed into a concrete foundation near Walnut and Calvert.

A teen passenger ran away but was caught and later released to his legal guardian.

The driver, 18-year-old Michael Winston, was taken into custody.

Several bags containing suspected marijuana and pills that tested positive for meth were recovered.

Police also found a loaded gun.

