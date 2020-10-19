South Bend teens arrested after police chase
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two South Bend teens are facing gun and drug charges following a police chase.
An Indiana State Trooper tried to pull them over yesterday afternoon on Prairie Avenue.
A short chase followed and ended when the car crashed into a concrete foundation near Walnut and Calvert.
A teen passenger ran away but was caught and later released to his legal guardian.
The driver, 18-year-old Michael Winston, was taken into custody.
Several bags containing suspected marijuana and pills that tested positive for meth were recovered.
Police also found a loaded gun.
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.