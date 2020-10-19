Advertisement

South Bend teens arrested after police chase

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two South Bend teens are facing gun and drug charges following a police chase.

An Indiana State Trooper tried to pull them over yesterday afternoon on Prairie Avenue.

A short chase followed and ended when the car crashed into a concrete foundation near Walnut and Calvert.

A teen passenger ran away but was caught and later released to his legal guardian.

The driver, 18-year-old Michael Winston, was taken into custody.

Several bags containing suspected marijuana and pills that tested positive for meth were recovered.

Police also found a loaded gun.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 2,909* more coronavirus cases, 21 deaths

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been 7,031 deaths and 147,806 confirmed cases throughout the state.

News

Man accused of killing 7-year-old due in court

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Jaheim Lamar Campbell is charged with murder and attempted murder.

Indiana

Submit your debate questions for Rep. Jackie Walorski and Pat Hackett

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
The debate moderators will include our very own Terry McFadden.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 23 more coronavirus deaths, 1,589 new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 6.5%.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Criminal charges dropped over Owosso barber’s coronavirus order violations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Manke said Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner has dropped all criminal charges.

Indiana

Man charged in South Bend shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The suspect in a South Bend shooting that left one person injured last weekend has been arrested.

News

Man accused of killing 7-year-old due in court

Updated: 5 hours ago
Man accused of killing 7-year-old due in court

News

Benton Harbor police investigating man shot in face

Updated: 5 hours ago
Benton Harbor police investigating man shot in face

News

South Bend teens arrested after police chase

Updated: 5 hours ago
South Bend teens arrested after police chase

News

New exhibit at Studebaker National Museum features cars from the 1970s

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
If you're looking to take a step back in time and explore the cars of the 1970s, then head to the Studebaker National Museum.