Running back Jahmir Smith will leave Notre Dame football program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brian Kelly also announced today that running back Jahmir Smith has left the Notre Dame football program.

Kelly said that Smith no longer wants to play football and that he’ll have a conversation with Smith about his future.

Smith recorded 5 carries for 15 yards this season in his one game against Duke. The former Fighting Irish running back ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns in 2019.

