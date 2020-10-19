Roller-coaster 10 day forecast

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ROLLER-COASTER WEEK! We’ve had the chilly air for a while, and we’re going to have more chilly air by this weekend. BUT, later this week is going to be a quick shot of warmer air, and that means the 10 day forecast looks a bit like a rollercoaster. We also have several chances to get some rain showers, as a frontal system this week goes back and forth a couple times, giving us chances for rain each time. And then a strong cold front will probably bring showers and storms on Friday. Lake-effect showers are possible parts of the weekend and early next week. Even a chance for some of the white stuff to mix in by mid-week...

Tonight: Evening showers, mainly north of US-6...then partly cloudy and still chilly. Low: 36, Wind: NE 5-10

Tuesday: Mix of clouds and sunshine and cool. High: 54, Wind: E 6-12

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with a good chance of showers overnight. Low: 48

Wednesday: Maybe a shower early in the morning, otherwise becoming partly sunny and milder. High: 62

