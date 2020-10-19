Rain showers continue on and off through most of this week
A roller coaster ride of temperatures up and down into the weekend
Big temperature swings this week with lots of chances for rain.
TODAY:
A soggy start to your Monday with rain on the radar for the first half of the day. Highs in the low 50s with a brisk wind.
TONIGHT:
Partly cloudy skies with mainly dry conditions. Lows drop into the middle 30s with frost developing Tuesday morning. A cool breeze from the northeast.
TOMORROW:
Mainly dry with highs in the mid 50s. Partly cloudy skies.
Better chances of rainfall Wednesday as a warm front lifts northward. Temperatures surge behind that boundary on Thursday for a brief warm-up.
Another chance for showers bringing a cold front through Friday into Saturday... Crashing temperatures take Michiana back down into the 40-50 range this weekend.
