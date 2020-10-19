Rain showers continue on and off through most of this week

Big temperature swings this week with lots of chances for rain.

TODAY:

A soggy start to your Monday with rain on the radar for the first half of the day. Highs in the low 50s with a brisk wind.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies with mainly dry conditions. Lows drop into the middle 30s with frost developing Tuesday morning. A cool breeze from the northeast.

TOMORROW:

Mainly dry with highs in the mid 50s. Partly cloudy skies.

Better chances of rainfall Wednesday as a warm front lifts northward. Temperatures surge behind that boundary on Thursday for a brief warm-up.

Another chance for showers bringing a cold front through Friday into Saturday... Crashing temperatures take Michiana back down into the 40-50 range this weekend.

