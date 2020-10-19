New exhibit at Studebaker National Museum features cars from the 1970s

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to take a step back in time and explore the cars of the 1970s, then head to the Studebaker National Museum.

Disco Decade Rides: Cars of the 1970s is an exhibit that opened in October.

Visitors can explore some of the most iconic cars of the decade and learn the stories behind them.

“People my age, we grew up with these cars and you saw these on the street,” said archivist Andrew Beckman. “They’re largely not collected as much today but they can still evoke some very strong memories in our visitors, and we hope that’s what happens when they go and learn about the stories behind these cars.”

The exhibit will be open through March 2021.

