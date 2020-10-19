Advertisement

New exhibit at Studebaker National Museum features cars from the 1970s

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to take a step back in time and explore the cars of the 1970s, then head to the Studebaker National Museum.

Disco Decade Rides: Cars of the 1970s is an exhibit that opened in October.

Visitors can explore some of the most iconic cars of the decade and learn the stories behind them.

“People my age, we grew up with these cars and you saw these on the street,” said archivist Andrew Beckman. “They’re largely not collected as much today but they can still evoke some very strong memories in our visitors, and we hope that’s what happens when they go and learn about the stories behind these cars.”

The exhibit will be open through March 2021.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Indiana governor candidates set for televised debate Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The three candidates for Indiana governor are scheduled to face each other Tuesday night in the first of two televised debates.

News

Amber Alert issued for boy missing from Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Phoenix Washington Jr. is believed to be with Phoenix Washington in a black Mazda 3.

News

Rain showers continue on and off through most of this week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Big temperature swings this week with lots of chances for rain.

News

Concerned citizen speaks out after violent weekend in South Bend

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
South Bend was rainy and quiet Sunday evening after a weekend featuring multiple instances of gun violence.

Latest News

News

Concerned citizen speaks out after violent weekend in South Bend

Updated: 11 hours ago
“We shouldn’t live in a time where it’s a norm to see people getting shot, killed, murdered, involved in altercations and those kinds of things on a daily basis," concerned citizen Lynn Coleman said.

News

Cass County Sheriff’s Department investigating a shooting

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a domestic violence incident that resulted in a shooting in Cass County, Michigan.

Crime

Three shootings, two injured, one teen dead in violent weekend in South Bend

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Three shootings, two injured, and one teen is dead after a violent weekend in South Bend.

Indiana

Indiana reports 19 more coronavirus deaths, 1,629 new cases

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana health officials are reporting 1,629 more coronavirus cases and 19 more deaths on Sunday.

News

Man shot in the shoulder in South Bend

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
A man in his early 50s was shot in the shoulder near the city's east side.

News

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide investigating a shooting in South Bend

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:44 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
St. Joseph County Metro Homicide is investigating a shooting in South Bend