National School Bus Safety Week kicks off

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This week is a very important safety awareness week across the country.

Starting today through Oct. 23, it’s National School Bus Safety Week.

The theme this year is “Red Lights Mean Stop.”

You can show your support of bus stop safety here in Michiana.

WNDU teamed up with Lochmandy Auto Group and concerned parents across Michiana on these “Stop Means Stop” signs.

By displaying these signs along Michiana roads, you’re playing a vital role in protecting our children.

And on National School Bus Safety Week, it’s even more important to celebrate our community’s efforts to keep our kids safe.

To find a list of locations where you can get a “Stop Means Stop” sign, click here.

