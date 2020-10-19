Advertisement

More COVID-19 testing sites coming to Michigan

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Mich. (WNDU) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching 77 new COVID-19 testing sites across the state.

That includes 3 locations in Niles, one in Dowagiac, one in Bridgman, one in St. Joseph, two in Benton Harbor, and one in Three Rivers.

Sites may still collect patient insurance information and attempt to bill insurance first, but costs not covered by insurance will be covered by state funding.

