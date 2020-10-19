Advertisement

Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick, beloved voice of hockey in US, retires

He did the most recent NHL playoffs remotely from his home in Michigan
The long-time NHL play-by-play called 22 Stanley Cup Finals.
The long-time NHL play-by-play called 22 Stanley Cup Finals.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Hall of Fame hockey broadcaster Mike Emrick has announced his retirement after almost 50 years behind the microphone. The man affectionately known as “Doc” for his Ph.D. in communications spent the past 15 years as the voice of the NHL in the United States. The 74-year-old Emrick called 22 Stanley Cup Finals and six Olympics since working his way up from the minors in the 1970s. He did the most recent NHL playoffs remotely from his home in Michigan. He was honored by the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2008 on the way to being a part of more than 3,700 professional games.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

