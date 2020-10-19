Michigan reports 2,909* more coronavirus cases, 21 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 2,909* more coronavirus cases and 21 more deaths on Monday.

* Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, October 17th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~1454 per day.

There have been 7,031 deaths and 147,806 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Saturday: 23* more coronavirus deaths, 1,791 more cases reported.

Friday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 2,015 more cases reported.

Thursday: 32* more coronavirus deaths, 2,030 more cases reported. *The deaths announced today include 21 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 1,359 more cases reported.

Berrien County has had 77 (+1) deaths and 2,451 (+92) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 23 (+0) deaths and 841 (+53) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 12 (+0) deaths and 1,062 (+34) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.