Medical Moment: Weight loss surgeries

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Every year, more than 200,000 Americans undergo surgery to help them drastically reduce their weight.

40 percent of all Americans are overweight.

As obesity continues to skyrocket in the U.S., many people are considering surgery to help put them on a healthier track.

For decades, gastric bypass had been the go-to procedure, but as Martie Salt reports, in the last few years, another surgery has taken the top spot.

Tiffany has now lost 45 pounds since her sleeve surgery.

Since 2007, gastric sleeve surgery has been gaining in popularity, and now accounts for more than 60 percent of all weight loss surgeries.

Both surgeries are permanent and require commitment and lifestyle changes.

