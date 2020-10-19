Advertisement

Man charged in South Bend shooting

Marcel Malone
Marcel Malone(SBPD)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The suspect in a South Bend shooting that left one person injured last weekend has been arrested.

Last Saturday, a man was injured after being shot on the corner of Harrison Avenue and Lincoln Way West.

Marcel Malone, 32, has been formally charged in that shooting with attempted murder and battery by means of a deadly weapon.

Malone was arrested this past Friday and formally charged Monday.

