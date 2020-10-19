Man accused of killing 7-year-old due in court

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The man accused of shooting a 7-year-old to death in South Bend is due in court.

Jaheim Lamar Campbell is charged with murder and attempted murder.

Police believe he is the one who fired multiple shots from a vehicle driving past a child’s birthday party in the 800 block of East Donald Street back on Aug. 29.

This resulted in the shooting death of 7-year-old Chrisyah Stephens.

Campbell is being held without bond.

