Local faith leader speaks out on recent violence

After a violent weekend here in Michiana a local faith leader is speaking out and sharing his perspective on what could be causing this violence, and how communities can work for toward a safer future.

“Bullets do not have eyes. Anger is the root cause. How do I control my anger?" Pastor JB Williams says discussing how people need the skills to cope with emotions. He’s with Abundant Life Church and Faith In Indiana.

It was another tragic weekend the South Bend area. A 16-year-old was found shot dead in a car Saturday night. In a separate shooting a physician was shot twice and survived, another man shot while sitting on his porch, also survived.

Then on Friday, charges in the shooting death of 7-year-old Chrisyah Stephens; Jaheim Campbell, charged with murder at just 18-years-old.

So I reached out to a local faith leader for perspective on all this violence, and what could cause the younger generations to get caught up in these tragic circumstances.

“A lot of the youth today lack moral values," Pastor Williams says. “They’re allowed to basically say or do whatever they want without any repercussions.”

Williams also mentions misplaced anger as a problem and a lack of a channel of communication for people to vent their anger appropriately. That could lead to violence.

“Not just the millennials, any group. Think before acting. Let them see the consequences of pulling the trigger. Let them see the hurt in some of the families' eyes and hear the baby cry.”

Pastor Williams adds that we all have a share in sharing good morals.

“If it hasn’t been established at home then the community is responsible. How does a community do it? Through the media," Williams says. “We need to have more of a demonstration of how to act when you are angry."

Communicating that anger in a healthy way, not a violent way.

