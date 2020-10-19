Advertisement

Leaf pickup begins in St. Joseph County

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first pass for leaf pickup in St. Joseph County is now underway. And while the city of Mishawaka has found a way to fit leaf pickup in the budget this year, St. Joseph County hasn’t which is why residents are faced with fines as low as $69 to as high as $249 to register for their leaf pickup program.

On the other hand, this year’s subsidized plan is more affordable than years past, according to St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners President Andrew Kostielney.

Kostienlney says residents who have not registered for the program can sign up by going to filling out the SJCLP registration application.

And while signing up for the program is not the only option, Kostielney says it may be the only viable one considering

St. Joe County is likely to revoke Burn Amnesty for the entire 2020 fall season because of COVID-19 respiratory concerns.

However, Kostielney says residents with fewer leaves can also resort to mulching their leaves or composting them. On the surface, leaving behind bags of yard waste on the curb may sound like another good alternative, but Kostielney says unless you are enrolled with a city yard waste program, or a private one, it isn’t sustainable.

Anyone who is not interested in registering for the St. Joseph County Leaf Pickup program can choose to hire a company of their own, but as HomeAdvisor.com reports, hiring a third party to remove your leaves can cost residents an average of $355 per visit.

For more information on pricing, how to register, or when you’re leaves are expected to be picked up for St. Joseph County, click here.

