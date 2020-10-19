Advertisement

Irish focused on teaching moments from Louisville game

By Megan Smedley
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was more nerve-wracking of a game than many were expecting but the Irish still squeaked out a win over Louisville on Saturday night.

The Irish struggled to find the endzone much of the game and relied on Jonathan Doerer to keep them in the game.

After Ian Book’s go-ahead touchdown late in the third, the Irish defense shut down the Cardinals.

Book marched the offense down the field for a final drive lasting nearly eight minutes to close out the win.

Head Coach Brian Kelly says that every game is a teaching moment.

“We’re teaching every day,” Kelly said. “There’s not a game that you play that you can’t take something from it. Certainly in this game, as I mentioned earlier, there’s a number of things that we’re going to be able to take. It’s going to help us set our lineup, it’s going to help us set our calls, how we move forward. You’re building your football team off of these types of games, these kind of gritty, tough games where the game is in the balance in the last seven, eight minutes. Certainly they’re very teachable. We’ll learn from it.”

The Irish moved up to No. 3 in the polls today. It’s their highest ranking since the last week of the 2018 season.

