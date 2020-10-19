Advertisement

Indiana reports 23 more coronavirus deaths, 1,589 new cases

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 6.5%.
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 1,589 more coronavirus cases and 23 more deaths on Monday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 6.5%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,727 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 149,166 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Sunday: 19 more coronavirus deaths and 1,629 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 31 more coronavirus deaths, 2,521 more cases were reported.

Friday: 22 more coronavirus deaths and 2,328 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 23 more coronavirus deaths and 1,962 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 8,788 (+138) cases and 170 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 8,371 (+90) cases and 132 (+2) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 2,130 (+42) cases and 57 (+4) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,731 (+39) cases and 21 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,306 (+8) cases and 26 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 766 (+5) cases and 15 (+1) deaths.

Starke County has had 384 (+6) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 329 (+6) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 143 (+3) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

