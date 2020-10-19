Indiana governor candidates set for televised debate Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The three candidates for Indiana governor are scheduled to face each other Tuesday night in the first of two televised debates.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, Democratic challenger Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater are set for the hour-long session sponsored by the nonprofit Indiana Debate Commission.

Coronavirus precautions mean there won’t be an audience as the debate takes place at the WFYI-TV studio in Indianapolis.

Myers last week asked for the debate commission to require COVID-19 testing for the candidates ahead of the debate, but the group didn’t immediately take that step.

