Generations Adventureplex opens in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A new entertainment complex unlike anything else in Michiana has opened in Mishawaka. Generations Adventureplex is celebrating its first two weeks of business, adjacent to Movies 14 near the corner of Edison and Hickory Roads.

“We have so much stuff to do. You’re always going to be able to find something that you’re going to like here,” said Jack Vermillion, Chief Operating Officer at Generations Adventureplex.

The roughly 30,000-sq. foot building features five main attractions: arcade; laser tag; bocce ball; ax throwing (several employees supervise); and a second-floor bowling alley.

Vermillion said the in-house executive chef designed the menu from scratch.

“We’re about 90 percent fresh in the kitchen right now,” he said. “We source locally whenever possible.”

Additionally, there is a self-serve wall of beers.

For pricing, Vermillion says a family of four that partakes in one main attraction and enjoys a meal can expect to pay $40 total. It will cost roughly $20 if someone wants to play the arcade for an hour, in a well-paced manner.

“[When] you go play a game, touch buttons, handles, and all of that stuff and the second you walk away, we’ll have a staff member coming over with a clean towel and sanitizer spray and spraying those things down,” said Vermillion.

Vermillion estimates they are using a months-worth of sanitizer in one week to help reduce the spread of germs.

Upon arrival, everyone has their temperature taken. Face masks are required. Plus, tables, games, and activities are six feet apart.

Generations Adventureplex is hiring, as well.

The entertainment center hopes to add sand volleyball next spring and an indoor rock climbing wall in Fall 2021.

Hours of operation

Monday-Thursday: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday/Saturday: 11 a.m. to midnight

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.