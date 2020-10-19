Concerned citizen speaks out after violent weekend in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend was rainy and quiet Sunday evening after a weekend featuring multiple instances of gun violence.

“We shouldn’t live in a time where it’s a norm to see people getting shot, killed, murdered, involved in altercations and those kinds of things on a daily basis," concerned citizen Lynn Coleman said.

Coleman knows South Bend well, after living here his entire life, serving more than 20 years as a South Bend police officer and now working as a community liaison at Memorial Hospital.

“Unfortunately, what happened this weekend is tragic and devastating, especially for the families that are going through it. And again, my heart goes out to them. But there’s an awful lot of good things that happen in this community every single day.”

A community he says needs to speak up before and after an incident of violence.

“There’s an awful lot of good people in this town that are doing good things. Lot of good kids in this community that deserve better than what they’re getting," Coleman said.

Coleman says looking at peoples' access to guns, why people resort to violence and how to provide these people with resources are just some of the things that could make a difference.

“Not just certain segments of the community. Not just the police and not just the prosecutor. Not just the schools, but the total community has to begin to come together to figure out what we can do collectively. Not in silos, but collectively, what can we do to try and help resolve some of these problems."

