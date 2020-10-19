Advertisement

Cass County Sheriff’s Department investigating a shooting

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a domestic violence incident that resulted in a shooting in Cass County, Michigan.
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a domestic violence incident that resulted in a shooting in Cass County, Michigan.

Deputies were called to the 19000 block of Chain Lake Street in Calvin Township this morning.

A 34-year-old woman was shot during the altercation. She was flown to memorial hospital in South Bend for treatment.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived and was later detained by the Goshen Police Department after crashing his vehicle in Goshen, Indiana.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 269-445-8644.

The incident is currently under investigation.

