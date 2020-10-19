Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for boy missing from Michigan

(KGWN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Monday Lansing Township Police issued an Amber Alert for Phoenix Washington, Jr.

Two-year-old Phoenix is described 2-foot-3 and 30 pounds. He went missing from 3209 W. Michigan Avenue in Lansing.

The suspect is Phoenix Washington, a 26-year-old Black man, 5-feet-5, 160 pounds. The suspected vehicle is a 4-door 2011 Mazda 3 with license plate EFM6569.

Any sightings should be reported to Sgt. Brad Braeutigam at (517) 730-5855.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rain showers continue on and off through most of this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Big temperature swings this week with lots of chances for rain.

News

Concerned citizen speaks out after violent weekend in South Bend

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
South Bend was rainy and quiet Sunday evening after a weekend featuring multiple instances of gun violence.

News

Concerned citizen speaks out after violent weekend in South Bend

Updated: 8 hours ago
“We shouldn’t live in a time where it’s a norm to see people getting shot, killed, murdered, involved in altercations and those kinds of things on a daily basis," concerned citizen Lynn Coleman said.

News

Cass County Sheriff’s Department investigating a shooting

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a domestic violence incident that resulted in a shooting in Cass County, Michigan.

Latest News

Crime

Three shootings, two injured, one teen dead in violent weekend in South Bend

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Three shootings, two injured, and one teen is dead after a violent weekend in South Bend.

Indiana

Indiana reports 19 more coronavirus deaths, 1,629 new cases

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana health officials are reporting 1,629 more coronavirus cases and 19 more deaths on Sunday.

News

Man shot in the shoulder in South Bend

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
A man in his early 50s was shot in the shoulder near the city's east side.

News

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide investigating a shooting in South Bend

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:44 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
St. Joseph County Metro Homicide is investigating a shooting in South Bend

News

Local rally held alongside national women’s march

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT
|
By Carly Miller
A rally in South Bend on Saturday was held in opposition to President Trump and his efforts to fill the Supreme Court seat of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

News

“Women for Amy” bus makes stop in Mishawaka

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT
|
By Carly Miller
A bus tour in support of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett made a stop in Mishawaka Saturday.