5 COVID-19 outbreaks linked to church services

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, we’re learning there have been 5 COVID-19 outbreaks here in Michiana all traced back to church services all traced back to church services.

That’s why county health officials are asking churches to move to virtual services but the community has a different reaction.

After sending a request to local faith leaders asking them to move services to virtual only, community members reacted strongly.

“Our presumptions were they were in agreeance in our commitment to protect the most vulnerable,” said Dr. Mark Fox, St. Joseph County Health Officer. “The public reaction has been a lot sharper, like it was an attack on religion. It’s certainly not the intent. It’s driven by the data we have the desire to limit transmission in the community and limit those most vulnerable.”

Dr. Fox says two of the churches experiencing an outbreak had strict precautions in place, one did not require face masks or social distancing and it’s unclear if the other two churches had precautions in place.

So could the health department require faith communities to end in-person services?

“The Indiana code does give the authority to close churches in the setting of a pandemic,” Dr. Fox said. “That’s not our impulse.”

Dr. Fox advises everyone to utilize virtual options when available.

“We know anytime there’s a gathering of people from different households, that increases the risk of the virus,” Dr. Fox said. “Our recommendation would be to identify as someone who identify as close contact. If you had been there in a time of possible exposure, we’d tell the church staff to let congregation know.”

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.