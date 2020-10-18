Advertisement

Unsettled week ahead with big temperature swings

Chances to see some shower activity throughout the week with a rollercoaster temperature ride built in. Warming up near the middle of the week with a drop back down into the low 50s by the weekend.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Scattered showers through the early evening Sunday will give way to a cloudy and chilly night. Temperatures dive into the middle 30s overnight. Monday will feature some showers especially for our southern counties. These areas will see some showers for a good portion of Monday. Temperatures will warm only to near 50 degrees with a chilly light breeze. Tuesday is much of the same. Another cool day Tuesday with afternoon showers and only a few peaks of sunshine with temperatures in the middle 50s.

Much of the week looks pretty unsettled. The best chance for showers will come Wednesday as a warm front lifts North. This will bring Temperatures up near 70 degrees come Thursday. The warmest day in a while for Michiana. This comes with a price though. More showers and temperatures crashing back into the low 50s to upper 40s by the weekend. Heading into the last week of October it looks chilly to say the least. More unsettled weather will likely move in and this could bring some rain/snow showers to the area. The first flakes could be seen in some locations before Halloween. This is still far out so we will watch this and keep you updated on the latest right here on WNDU!

SUNDAY NIGHT: Northwest breeze will bring a chill back to the area. Temperatures dropping into the middle 30s under some cloud cover. Low of 36.

MONDAY: Few peaks of sunshine Monday, clouds hang around with showers possible in the afternoon and evening. Cooler. High of 50.

MONDAY NIGHT: Another chilly night with lows heading into the middle to upper 30s. Some rain showers could be possible overnight. Low of 37.

TUESDAY: Some peaks of sunshine with clouds hanging around. Afternoon and evening showers possible. A few degrees warmer with a high of 55.

Daily Climate Report:

Sunday’s High: 58

Sunday’s Low: 47

Precipitation: 0.06″

