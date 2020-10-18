Three shootings, two injured, one teen dead in violent weekend in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend is on the heels of another violent weekend. This time, it’s a 16-year-old boy who was found dead on the city’s Northwest Side Saturday night.

Police say Fredrick Williams of South Bend was found shot to death inside a stopped vehicle in the 1000 block of N. Brookfield Street.

However, his death not the only casualty from Saturday night’s string of gun violence. A physician, who was shot twice, says he was the unintended target in a separate shooting just blocks away.

“It was really scary to think, especially coming from a medical background," Joe Jackmovich says. “I guess it was mistaken identity from what the detective told me and it may have been retribution for the previous shooting or something like that. I mean, it could have been really bad,” Jackmovich says.

A similar sight also happening on Madison Street and Sunnyside Avenue where 17-year-old Chris Green says his father was also shot last night while sitting on his front porch.

“My dad was sitting, talking to my cousin and we just heard gunshots and he got shot in his arm," Green says.

According to Green, the bullets that hit his father were also unintended for him. It’s a sight South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski says is becoming way too familiar, putting innocent people like 7-year-old Chrisyah Stephens, who was also the unintended target of an August 29th deadly shooting, and others at risk and in danger.

An autopsy is scheduled for 16-year-old Fredrick Williams on Monday morning.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time. If you have any information regarding Saturday’s shootings, you are asked to contact St. Joseph County Metro Homicide at 574-235-5009 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

