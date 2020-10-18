Advertisement

Scattered showers Sunday, unsettled week with a temperature rollercoaster ride

Scattered showers will linger around Michiana through Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 50s for the next couple days. A surge of warmth will come in by midweek before it all comes crashing back down to our fall-like pattern by the weekend.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - More of a mild start to Sunday with temperatures in the 50s across Michiana. We have scattered showers that will be moving through for the duration of Sunday. The best chance for widespread shower activity is in the early afternoon. The showers will begin to taper off by the dinner time hour. Staying cool with a high in the middle 50s. and temperatures dropping throughout the day.

Clouds will continue to be likely through Monday with scattered showers possible in the evening and into Tuesday morning. Highs both days will be in the 50s. The in the middle of the week, a surge of warmth will come in along with a warm front bringing rain on Wednesday. Chances for rain throughout Wednesday as temperatures will rise into the 60s. Then even warmer by Thursday nearing 70 degrees. The southerly wind will make things feel very nice. Then it is time to hop back on the temperature rollercoaster as our cold front will move back through Friday sending temperatures into the upper 40s and lower 50s for the weekend.

Looking long-range after next weekend temperatures could slide into the middle 40s and we could see another system move in and this one could bring some rain and snow showers to the area. We will be watching this over the next week to see if this will bring our first chance of flakes to Michiana. Beyond that temperatures will be staying in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Much more fall-like as we head into November.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers around the area. Best chance for showers is in the afternoon hours. Staying breezy and cool. High of 55.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Northwest breeze will bring a chill back to the area. Temperatures dropping into the middle 30s under some cloud cover. Low of 36.

MONDAY: Few peaks of sunshine Monday, clouds hang around with showers possible in the afternoon and evening. Cooler. High of 50.

MONDAY NIGHT: Another chilly night with lows heading into the middle to upper 30s. Some rain showers could be possible overnight. Low of 37.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 63

Saturday’s Low: 33

Precipitation: 0.00″

