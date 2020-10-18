Purdue: Football coach Brohm tests positive for COVID-19

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Purdue says football coach Jeff Brohm has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The athletic department says in a statement that Brohm is awaiting a second test to confirm the initial result.

The school in Indiana says he is isolating at his home.

He is expected to speak with reporters during his regularly scheduled Zoom call Monday morning.

The Boilermakers are scheduled to host Iowa in their season opener Saturday.

10/18/2020 3:37:10 PM (GMT -4:00)