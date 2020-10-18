Man shot in the shoulder in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound late Saturday night near downtown South Bend. Dispatch confirms the shooting happened in the area of Niles Avenue and Madison Street.

Sgt. Doug Masterson said a man in his early 50s was shot in the shoulder. The victim’s son added his father was sitting outside on the porch at the time of the incident.

“I was in the house, laying down [and] heard gunshots on Madison,” the son said.

South Bend Police said this is at least the third shooting on Saturday, one of which resulted in the death of a teenage boy on the city’s northwest side.

