Advertisement

Man shot in the shoulder in South Bend

A man in his 50s was shot in the shoulder Saturday night in South Bend.
A man in his 50s was shot in the shoulder Saturday night in South Bend.(Ty Yunk)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound late Saturday night near downtown South Bend. Dispatch confirms the shooting happened in the area of Niles Avenue and Madison Street.

Sgt. Doug Masterson said a man in his early 50s was shot in the shoulder. The victim’s son added his father was sitting outside on the porch at the time of the incident.

“I was in the house, laying down [and] heard gunshots on Madison,” the son said.

South Bend Police said this is at least the third shooting on Saturday, one of which resulted in the death of a teenage boy on the city’s northwest side.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide investigating a shooting in South Bend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
St. Joseph County Metro Homicide is investigating a shooting in South Bend

News

Local rally held alongside national women’s march

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
A rally in South Bend on Saturday was held in opposition to President Trump and his efforts to fill the Supreme Court seat of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

News

“Women for Amy” bus makes stop in Mishawaka

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
A bus tour in support of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett made a stop in Mishawaka Saturday.

News

How Notre Dame football players are staying mentally fit this season

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
With so much uncertainty surrounding the college football season, players are doing their best to stay focused on what they can control.

Latest News

News

Indiana reports 31 more coronavirus deaths, 2,521 new cases

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana health officials are reporting 2,521 more coronavirus cases and 31 more deaths on Saturday.

Notre Dame

1:30PM LIVESTREAM: Countdown to Kickoff - Louisville at Notre Dame

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
16 News Now will bring you a complete preview of the Louisville matchup live from Notre Dame Stadium.

Indiana

2nd Chance: Pinky & Spot

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from Humane Society of Elkhart County.

News

2nd Chance: Pinky & Spot

Updated: 13 hours ago
2nd Chance: Pinky & Spot

News

Pet Vet: Breast Cancer Awareness in Pets

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, tells us about breast cancer in pets, as well as how this condition in animals is helping in our fight against this disease in people.

News

South Bend Cubs host final movie night

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT
|
By Monica Murphy
Hundreds of people came out to watch "Hocus Pocus."